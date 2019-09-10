Today we have released a new MCU card for you named - MCU Card 8 for STM32 STM32F410RB.

It has a STM32F410RB ARM cortex-M4 microcontroller and it will be of great use to you because it has 64 pins, 128 kB flash memory and 32 kB of RAM. The clever design of our MCU cards allows very simple usage, following the well-established plug & play concept of the Click board™ line of product.

We are continuing to develop our MCU Card portfolio which supports a wide range of microcontrollers and you can check all of them out here.

For more information about our MCU Card 8 for STM32 STM32F410RB please visit the product page.

