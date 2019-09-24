This day we dedicate to the latest MCU card for you named - MCU Card 31 for STM32 STM32F745VG.

It has a STM32F745VG ARM cortex-M7 microcontroller and you can enjoy in its 100 pins, 1 MB flash memory and 320 kB of RAM. The innovative design of all of our MCU cards allows very simple usage, following the well-established plug & play concept of the Click board™ line of product.

We are continuing to develop our MCU Card portfolio which supports a wide range of microcontrollers and you can check all of them out here.

For more information about our MCU Card 31 for STM32 STM32F745VG please visit the product page.

