M-Bus Slave Click is a Click board™ equipped with the TSS721A, a single chip transceiver developed for Meter-Bus applications according to EN1434-3 standard, developed by Texas Instruments. The connection to the bus is polarity independent and serves as a slave node in the system. M-Bus Slave Click has full galvanic isolation with optocouplers to improve the reliability of the whole circuit. The circuit is supplied by the master via the bus. Therefore, this circuit offers no additional load for the slave battery. TSS721A has a power-fail function integrated within.

This solution is perfect for a plethora of applications like remote reading of gas, water, heat or electricity, or other types of consumption meters.

