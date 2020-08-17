LTE IoT 3 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) Wireless IoT module that allows connections to the LTE, NB-IoT, and 2G networks. This board features the EXS82-W, LTE-IoT Wireless Module from Thales that offers a rich set of Internet protocols and industry-standard interfaces such as UART, USB, etc. Global IoT connectivity, extended coverage range, and reduced power consumption makes this single IoT module an excellent choice for device makers while ensuring worldwide reliability.

This Click board™ is fitting for small, battery-operated devices in remote locations such as smart meters, asset trackers, healthcare apps, wearables, smart city solutions, and many more.

For more information about the LTE IoT 3 Click

