LTE Cat.1-US click (for USA) is a Click board™ based on Gemalto’s Cinterion® ELS61 wireless module.

This module delivers highly efficient Cat 1 LTE connectivity for M2M IoT solutions offering seamless fall back to 2G and 3G networks. Given all the possibilities these features offer, the LTE Cat.1-US click can be used for various applications such as metering, tracking and tracing, remote surveillance, connected signs, fleet management and mHealth.

For more information about the LTE Cat.1-US click, please visit the product page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe