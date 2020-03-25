Load Cell 2 Click is a weight measurement click which utilizes a load cell element, in order to precisely measure the weight of an object.

The Load Cell 2 Click can be used with the strain gauge type of load cells with external differential reference voltage range from 0.1V to 5V. The strain gauge load cell is typically a circuit made of four strain gauges, connected in the Wheatstone bridge configuration. Very small voltage changes need to be accurately detected and converted into a digital form.

This Click is based around the NAU7802 from Nuvoton, which provides a complete front-end solution for bridge/sensor measurement such as in weigh scales, strain gauges, and many other high resolution, low sample rate applications.

For more information about the Load Cell 2 Click, please visit the product page.

