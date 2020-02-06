This is an intermediate project that can be done in eight hours if you have the specified materials and if you follow this useful tutorial.

The project we are talking about is titled Lean Green RC Sailing Machine and it was created by Simon Werner. Check this tutorial out in full detail by visiting the complete Hackster project.

The creator used a couple of our products - the GSM2 Click, a compact quad-band GSM cellular network communication solution, featuring the GSM/GPRS Quectel M95; and the mikroBUS Cape, an extension for Beaglebone Black, the popular low-cost development platform running Linux. This simple cape has four mikroBUS™ sockets that allow you to connect more than 750 different types of Click boards™.

This is a creative and innovative project that is really fun to make and it will put your skills to a true test.

