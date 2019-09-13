Today we give you I2C to SPI Click, an all-in-one solution which allows serving as an interface between a standard I2C-bus of a microcontroller and an SPI bus, which allows the microcontroller to communicate directly with SPI devices through its I2C-bus.

This Click board™ is a perfect solution for numerous needs, such as hand-held and portable equipment, PDAs, palmtops, digital cameras, and other devices that support I2C interface, offering the ability to communicate directly with SPI devices through its I2C-bus.

For more information about the I2C to SPI click, please visit our product page.

