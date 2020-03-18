Heart Rate 2 Click is a Click board™ based on the MAXM86161, a complete, integrated, optical data acquisition system, ideal for optical pulse oximetry and heart-rate detection applications.

The optical readout has a low-noise signal conditioning analog front-end (AFE), including 19-bit ADC, an industry-lead ambient light cancellation (ALC) circuit, and a picket fence detect and replace algorithm. It also includes high-resolution optical readout signal processing channels with robust ambient light cancellation and high-current LED driver DACs to form a complete optical readout signal chain.

The Heart Rate 2 Click is an ideal solution for the development of various wearable health-related devices, Optimized for In-Ear Applications, and Miniature Package for Mobile Applications.

For more information about the Heart Rate 2 Click

