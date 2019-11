The GMR Angle Click is a Click board™ that features the TLI5012B E1000, which is a 360° angle sensor that detects the orientation of a magnetic field, made by Infineon.

The GMR Angle click is ideal for angular position sensing in industrial and consumer applications such as electrical commutated motor (e.g. BLDC), fans or pumps.

