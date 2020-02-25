A useful project featuring several of Mikroe‘s products lies ahead.

The project we are talking about is titled Flip&Click LEDMatrix8x8 controlled using Zerynth and Ubidots, and it was created by Diana Bernabei.

The project utilizes the WiFi 4 Click which you can use to create smart appliances, home automation systems, wireless data loggers and much more; and the 8x8 R Click, a 64 LED matrix display Click board™, composed of SMD LEDs organized in 8 rows by 8 columns. It has a digital brightness control in 16 steps, and it can control every LED in the display matrix independently.

This demo also uses the Flip&Click SAM3X, a beginner-friendly rapid prototyping tool expandable with up to four Clicks, out of nearly 800 possible.

To see the project in question in full detail, please take a look at the project page.

For more information about the products used for this project, please visit the following pages.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe