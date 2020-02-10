Flip & Click/Theremin

A rather unusual project! Check out this older but useful tutorial and make it happen!

The project we are talking about is named Flip and Click „Theremin“ and it was created and published by Electronza.

The creator used several of our products: the MP3 Click, perfect for audio signalization devices; two IR distance Clicks, ideal for various energy-saving devices; and the PROTO Click, which can even be used to assemble custom electronics. This demo also utilizes the Flip&Click SAM3X, a two-sided development board which is a beginner-friendly rapid prototyping tool expandable with up to four Click boards™ (out of 750+ available).

This project enables you to do many things, mostly really fun ones! You can check out this tutorial in full detail by visiting the complete Electronza page.

