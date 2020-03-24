EasyPIC v7: Talking breathalyzer

A rather unusual project! Check out this older but useful tutorial and make it happen!

The project we are talking about is named EasyPIC v7: Talking drunkometer and it was created and published by Electronza.

The creator used several of our products: the Alcohol Click, which has a high sensitivity to alcohol and it can be used to detect alcohol in concentrations from 0.04 to 4mg/l; and the Smart MP3 Click, ideal for creating mp3 players and adding audio features to your prototype devices, even with lower-performance microcontrollers. This project was developed on our EasyPIC v7, the seventh generation of our famous PIC development board.

Obviously you can add other features and products to develop this demo further. You can check out this tutorial in full detail by visiting the complete Electronza page.

For more information about the products used in this example, click their product pages below:

