DigiVref click, perfect for designs with a stable voltage reference

A precisely controlled voltage reference is often required in various designs. Most commonly available in a form of an integrated circuit, the voltage reference ICs still have a number of disadvantages. They are usually designed to output a single voltage which is quite dependent on the applied load. Even as little as 2mA can drop the output voltage significantly.

The DigiVref click offers a solution when an absolutely stable voltage reference is required, especially if the application demands changing the voltage reference throughout the operation.

The DigiVref click allows one of four different voltage values to be selected over the SPI interface. Once the selection is done, the voltage reference stays fixed, even when the SPI interface is completely disconnected. The voltage reference is buffered by an operational amplifier, which makes it very stable. Thanks to the MCP1541, the high precision voltage reference IC, and to the high thermal stability resistors, the output voltage remains highly regulated, keeping the thermal drift very low.

You can use this Click board™ whenever you need a precise voltage reference. You can design various logic voltage comparators; measurement, A/D conversion, or precise power supply applications, etc.

