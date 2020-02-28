Color 10 Click is carrying VEML3328 sensor for RGB and IR light sensing as well as the RGB diode incorporated on the board which makes it a good color detection device when its combined with a white LED.

The VEML3328 sensor senses red, green, blue, clear and IR light by incorporating photodiodes, amplifiers, and analog / digital circuits into a single CMOS chip. This Click can be used for adjusting brightness and color temperature of a display backlight based on the ambient light source, and it can differentiate indoor from outdoor lighting environment, and many other applications.

For more information about the Color 10 Click

