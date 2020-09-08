Current Limit Click is a compact add-on board that contains a low-voltage, P-channel MOSFET power switch intended for high-side load switching applications. This board features the MAX890L, a low-resistance power switch with the adjustable, accurate current limit system, and thermal shutdown from Maxim Integrated. Its internal current-limiting circuitry protects the input supply against overload, while thermal protection limits power dissipation. The maximum current limit is 1.2A and can be programmed through a digital potentiometer MAX5401. The quiescent supply current has a low value of 10μA in the active state, while in its off state the supply current decreases to 0.1μA.

This Click board™ is suitable for applications in some portable equipment, access bus slots, or with power supplies, protecting them in cases of a short circuit or other overload conditions.

