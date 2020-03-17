COVID-19 UPDATE

During these strange and insecure times, we have decided to make a few organizational changes to our company.

Starting today, we have offered our colleagues an option to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic. This way there is a lesser chance of spreading the virus further. We, at this time, do not have anyone infected and we would like to keep it that way.

Everyone interested in working from home will continue with their regular commitments and work obligations, so Mikroe can continue creating products and producing content on a daily basis.

Because of these changes, there is also a change regarding our working hours. During this unfortunate situation Mikroe‘s working hours will be from 9 AM CET until 5 PM CET.

We would like to remind our lovely customers that they can still purchase our products online, and we do not advise them to come to our headquarters for the time being.

Our company invests incredible sums of money yearly to have everything clean, including the air that‘s inside our building, and during this crisis, we will invest even more.

For more information about the COVID-19 virus, please visit the official World Health Organization website.

The important thing to remember during times like these is to be calm. Panic will not help, it can only make things worse. Stay safe, stay calm.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe