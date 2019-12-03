Check heart rate quickly

This project covers a very important topic – healthcare. The issue is that healthcare has to follow technology’s advancements, and enter the age of IoT.

The project we are talking about is the MyPulse, created by Andrei Florian. You can check the project out in full detail by visiting the complete Hackster project.

Andrei used one of our products, the essential Heart Rate 4 click, ideal for wearable, fitness assistant, and biomedical devices.

The project they created is a smart IoT device that can sample the user’s heart rate and SpO2 (blood oxygen) levels in 30 seconds!

For more information about the Heart rate 4 click, please visit the product page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe