The CAN FD 3 Click is a transceiver designed for High-Speed CAN networks up to 5 Mbit/s in automotive and also for industrial applications.

As an interface between the physical bus layer and the CAN protocol controller, CAN FD 3 Click features the TLE9251V which drives the signals to the bus and protects the microcontroller against interferences generated within the network. The HS CAN transceiver TLE9251V includes a receiver and a transmitter unit, allowing the transceiver to send data to the bus medium and monitors the data from the bus medium at the same time.

Given all the features its components offer, the CAN FD Click is best used for for infotainment applications, cluster modules, radar applications and HVAC.

For more information about the CAN FD 3 Click, please visit the product page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe