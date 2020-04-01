A rather interesting project! Check out this older but fun tutorial and make it happen!

The project we are talking about is named Buggy Line Follower and it was created and published by Electronza.

The creator used several of our products: the crucial Buggy, a robot rover platform expandable with all sorts of sensors and transceivers that has been deemed as an ideal car for hackers and makers; the PROTO Click, which can be used to assemble custom electronics; and it was developed on the Clicker 2 for PIC18FJ, which enables you to blend different functionalities together and come up with new and original inventions. Also, the code was written in mikroC PRO for PIC.

That‘s everything you need from Mikroe for this demo, there are some modifications and software specifities you will also need. You can check out this tutorial in full detail by visiting the complete Electronza page.

