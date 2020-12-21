Brushless 8 Click is a compact add-on board suitable for controlling BLDC motors with any MCU. This board features the TC78B042FTG, a sine-wave PWM drive three-phase full-wave brushless motor controller from Toshiba Semiconductor. The TC78B042FTG has Toshiba’s original automatic phase adjustment function, which secures both a high-efficiency fan motor drive and sine-wave drive that reduces noise at a wide range of motor rotation speeds, from almost 0rpm (rotations per minute) at Start-Up up to several thousand rpm.

This Click board™ makes the perfect solution for use in home appliances such as air-conditioner fans, air purifiers, and industrial equipment.

For more information about Brushless 8 Click, please visit the product page.

We also added a compatible BLDC Motor with Hall sensor to our shop, to find out more click here.



Your Mikroe