Brushless 7 Click is, as its name said, a motor driver based expansion board for controlling BLCD motors with any microcontroller. The board is based on TC78B009FTG IC from Toshiba, which is a three-phase BLDC motor controller that does not require Hall sensors. Some of the main features are a built-in closed-loop speed control function that regulates and maintains the motor rotational speed under dynamic power fluctuations and load variations.

With a precise setting of a speed profile done by the built-in nonvolatile memory (NVM), it eliminates the need for an external MCU for closed-loop speed control and makes it the perfect solution for applications that include high-speed fans used in servers, blowers, cordless vacuum cleaners, and robot vacuum cleaners.

