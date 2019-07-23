The Buck 12 Click is a high-efficiency step-down converter which provides a highly regulated output voltage derived from the connected power source, rated from 4V to 18V. The regulated output voltage is 3.3V, the most common choise for various embeded applications. Buck 12 click is based around an integrated DC-DC converter, labeled as MPQ8632. Due to its high efficiency, MPQ8632 allows the Click board™ to easily deliver up to 4A of current. The MPM3530 is very reliable, offering over-current and over-voltage protection, as well as a thermal shutdown.

The MPQ8632 operates at high switching frequency, which can be set from 200 kHz up to 1 MHz, which allows a user to set the best compromise between the efficiency and the size of the device with no external coil needed and minimal number of other external components.

Buck 12 click is a perfect choice for step-down applications for embedded electronic devices, servers, routers, data storage devices, low power ICs, etc.

