Arduino libraries for Click boards™ provided by Lextronic

We have good news for all the Arduino fans out there. Lextronic has made 38 Click board™ libraries for Arduino. More precisely for the Arduino UNO board.

To make things easier, we recommend that you use our Arduino UNO click shield. It is an extension board for Arduino UNO (and any other Arduino-compatible board), with two mikroBUS™ sockets for Click board connectivity.

Click board libraries

To build your Click board + Arduino project Lextronic has provided a pdf document, with 38 code examples. The whole concept around our Click board product line is so simple and effective, that's it's clear why everyone is joining in and adding libraries.

As the document says:

"These (Click boards) are ideally suited for evaluation, learning, prototyping, research, studies and the most diverse development."

This document provided by Lextronic describes the implementation of Click boards on the Arduino UNO board. Inside you'll find code examples for 38 Click boards. The first one in line, in the document, is the 7x10 R click, the LED dot matrix display.

Lextronic has also provided a zip file with all the code examples in one place.

