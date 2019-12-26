Arduino LED matrix binary clock

In need of some project inspiration? We have you covered!

The project we are talking about was created and published by Electronza.

The creator used a couple of our Click boards™ which are essential for making this work – the 8x8 B click, a 64 LED matrix display Click board™, and the RTC2 click, which is used for its real-time clock capacity. This project also utilizes our Arduino Uno Click Shield, an extension for the Arduino Uno.

This project has a couple of versions of how it can work so you can check the project out in full detail by visiting the complete Electronza page.

For more information about the products used in this example, click their product pages below:

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe