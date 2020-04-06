AN to PWM Click is a Click that converts the value of the input analog signal to a fixed frequency PWM voltage output.

It has a linear response, and by applying a signal with the voltage between -2.5V to 2.5V on its input, the Click board™ will generate a pulse width modulated (PWM) output voltage, with duty cycle ranging from 0% to 100%. The AN to PWM Click also has good temperature stability.

Because of all of these features this device can be used in various voltage to frequency applications, such as AD conversion, inspection, test and measurement equipment, while it can also be used as the variable clock signal generator.

For more information about the AN to PWM Click, please visit the product page.

