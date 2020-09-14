Air Quality 7 Click is a compact add-on board that combines state-of-the-art MOS sensor technology with intelligent detection algorithms to monitor VOCs and CO2 equivalent variations in confined spaces. This board features the MiCS-VZ-89TE, an integrated sensor module for indoor air quality monitoring from Amphenol. This Click board™, an I2C configurable environmental sensor board, has many features such as low power, wide VOCs detection range, high sensitivity, and high resistance to shocks and vibrations.

All these features make this Click board™ an excellent choice for VOC and CO2 monitoring in confined spaces such as meeting rooms and vehicle cabins, saving energy and reducing cost-of-ownership.

For more information about the Air Quality 7 Click, please visit the product page.

Your Mikroe