The ADI COG Click Shield is the perfect way to expand the functionalities of your EV-COG-AD4050LZ, from Analog Device. The ADI COG Click Shield provides 2 mikroBUS™ sockets - add any functionality from our ever-growing range of Click boards™. We are fully stocked with everything from sensors and WiFi transceivers to motor control and audio amplifiers.

For more information about the ADI COG Click shield, please visit the product page.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe