6DOF IMU 12 Click

Published: 01/04/2020 | Post categories: Click boards

6DOF IMU 12 is a Click based on the BMI270, an Inertial Measurement Unit.

It is optimized for wearables providing precise acceleration, angular rate measurement and intelligent on-chip motion-triggered interrupt features. The 6-axis sensor combines a 16-bit tri-axial gyroscope and a 16-bit tri-axial accelerometer featuring Bosch’s automotive-proven gyroscope technology.

All this makes the 6DOF IMU 12 Click an ideal choice for wearables, hearables, smart clothing, and even augmented / virtual reality.

For more information about the 6DOF IMU 12 Click, please visit the product page.

 

