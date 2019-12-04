4 Click boards™ with STMicroelectronics

An update on a very productive collaboration!

We worked with STMicroelectronics to create 4 Click boards™ that offer even more advantages and possibilities.

The Click boards™ in question are:

STSPIN220 Click board™, with the STSPIN220 IC

IC STSPIN820 Click board™, featuring the STSPIN820 stepper driver

stepper driver STSPIN250 Click board™, with the STSPIN250 , the smallest high current DC brush motor driver in the market

, the smallest high current DC brush motor driver in the market STSPIN233 Click board™, which has just been released, based on the STSPIN233, a low voltage 3-phase integrated motor driver

Additionally, ST have been very supportive of the creation of mikroSDK libraries and code examples, and have been working with us to deliver quality software.

We are looking forward to continue working with STMicroelectronics and creating innovative products and to develop our business relationship even further.

For more information about the collaboration, please visit the link.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe