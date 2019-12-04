4 Click boards™ with STMicroelectronics

4 Click boards™ with STMicroelectronics

 

An update on a very productive collaboration!

We worked with STMicroelectronics to create 4 Click boards™ that offer even more advantages and possibilities.

The Click boards™ in question are:

Additionally, ST have been very supportive of the creation of mikroSDK libraries and code examples, and have been working with us to deliver quality software.

We are looking forward to continue working with STMicroelectronics and creating innovative products and to develop our business relationship even further.

 

For more information about the collaboration, please visit the link.

Sincerely yours,
Mikroe