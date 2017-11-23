What is the best shopping experience? One with a huge discount on all your favorite products of course. Fill up the cart because a discount storm is coming your way.

It’s time for our traditional Black Friday/Cyber Monday offer – up to 50% discount is available in the shop. This year, we’ve decided to go big!

The offer lasts from Thursday, November 23, 12:00 CET until Tuesday, November 28, 12:00 CET. So hop to our shop right away and get all the MikroElektronika products you always wanted.

50% off on the PIC microcontrollers book

PIC Microcontrollers – Programming in BASIC – Learn how to program PIC microcontrollers in Basic. This is your chance to get practical instructions with a minimal price. Don’t miss it.

40% discount on add-on boards

Moving down the list of amazing discounts we get to 40% off on all our add-on boards. Yes, all of them.

USB Charger board, Bluetooth Stick, DAC Board, UNI-REG board and more.

15% discount on click boards™ – wireless connectivity, sensors, adapters, mixed-signal, click packs and click bundles

You were probably wondering what we have prepared for our click board™ range. Here it is – we prepared different discounts for different categories.

For wireless connectivity, sensors and adapter categories of the click board™ range are available at a 15% discount.

15% discount on development kits, components and accessories

Another 15% discount on all the development kits, and the whole components and accessories category.

20% discount on click boards™ – HMI, interface, display, storage, audio and voice, and the power management category

A nice round 20% discount on a variety of different click boards™. It would be impossible to resist to get at least one. SpeakUp click, all the LED display click boards™, Noise click, Buzz click – we can go on, but the picture is clear.

25% discount on clock and timing, motor control, miscellaneous

Continuing with the click board™ discount, it’s 25% off on the clock and timing, motor control and miscellaneous categories.

20% discount on all our compilers (except the ARM compilers), and all the development boards

This Black Friday offer is going to make your development process so much better – all the development boards and all the compilers (except the ARM compilers) are now available at a 20% discount. EasyPIC v7, mikroC pro for PIC32, Flip&Click SAM3X, clicker 2 for MSP432 and more.

25% discount on the ARM compilers

ARM compilers version 6.0.0 has been released yesterday – over a thousand MCUs in total and integrated Visual TFT are just some of the awesome features the ARM compilers have. Now’s your chance to grab it with the 25% off!

25% discount on all mikroProgs

A good debugger goes a long way. All the mikroProg programmers and debuggers are 25% off.

20% discount on all smart displays – mikromedia HMI, mikromedia, smart GLCD

Smart discount for smart displays – 20% off on mikromedia HMI and mikromedia lines, and smart GLCD.

Start shopping now, while the stock is full.

30% discount on click shields, Visual TFT, and Visual GLCD

Luckily, nothing will shield you from a good discount – the shield category, as well as both visual software tools, are 30% off.

Visual TFT or Visual GLCD, take your pick, both will help you to make amazing user interfaces.

Yours sincerely,
MikroElektronika

Products mentioned
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedInShare on Google+