What is the best shopping experience? One with a huge discount on all your favorite products of course. Fill up the cart because a discount storm is coming your way.

It’s time for our traditional Black Friday/Cyber Monday offer – up to 50% discount is available in the shop. This year, we’ve decided to go big!

The offer lasts from Thursday, November 23, 12:00 CET until Tuesday, November 28, 12:00 CET. So hop to our shop right away and get all the MikroElektronika products you always wanted.

50% off on the PIC microcontrollers book

PIC Microcontrollers – Programming in BASIC – Learn how to program PIC microcontrollers in Basic. This is your chance to get practical instructions with a minimal price. Don’t miss it.

40% discount on add-on boards

Moving down the list of amazing discounts we get to 40% off on all our add-on boards. Yes, all of them.

USB Charger board, Bluetooth Stick, DAC Board, UNI-REG board and more.

15% discount on click boards™ – wireless connectivity, sensors, adapters, mixed-signal, click packs and click bundles

You were probably wondering what we have prepared for our click board™ range. Here it is – we prepared different discounts for different categories.

For wireless connectivity, sensors and adapter categories of the click board™ range are available at a 15% discount.

15% discount on development kits, components and accessories

Another 15% discount on all the development kits, and the whole components and accessories category.

20% discount on click boards™ – HMI, interface, display, storage, audio and voice, and the power management category

A nice round 20% discount on a variety of different click boards™. It would be impossible to resist to get at least one. SpeakUp click, all the LED display click boards™, Noise click, Buzz click – we can go on, but the picture is clear.

25% discount on clock and timing, motor control, miscellaneous

Continuing with the click board™ discount, it’s 25% off on the clock and timing, motor control and miscellaneous categories.

20% discount on all our compilers (except the ARM compilers), and all the development boards

This Black Friday offer is going to make your development process so much better – all the development boards and all the compilers (except the ARM compilers) are now available at a 20% discount. EasyPIC v7, mikroC pro for PIC32, Flip&Click SAM3X, clicker 2 for MSP432 and more.

25% discount on the ARM compilers

ARM compilers version 6.0.0 has been released yesterday – over a thousand MCUs in total and integrated Visual TFT are just some of the awesome features the ARM compilers have. Now’s your chance to grab it with the 25% off!

25% discount on all mikroProgs

A good debugger goes a long way. All the mikroProg programmers and debuggers are 25% off.

20% discount on all smart displays – mikromedia HMI, mikromedia, smart GLCD

Smart discount for smart displays – 20% off on mikromedia HMI and mikromedia lines, and smart GLCD.

Start shopping now, while the stock is full.

30% discount on click shields, Visual TFT, and Visual GLCD

Luckily, nothing will shield you from a good discount – the shield category, as well as both visual software tools, are 30% off.

Visual TFT or Visual GLCD, take your pick, both will help you to make amazing user interfaces.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika

Products mentioned