We are happy to announce that Avnet is our new distributor. With today’s addition, seven out of ten world’s largest electronics distributors are selling MikroElektronika products. Soon our products will be available in every country in the world.

“Buoyed by the maker movement and a resurgence of high tech design and manufacturing in the Americas, there is a great deal of demand in the region for solutions with the kind of performance and flexibility that MikroElektronika offers,” said Andrea Galizia, head of our Sales and Marketing.

“With the support of Avnet’s broad array of technical expertise and world-class supply chain services, we look forward to a strong boost in the adoption of MikroElektronika solutions as we collaborate to fulfill these customer requirements.”

Avnet

Avnet is a leading global technology distributor. From idea to design and from prototype to production, they support customers at each stage of a product’s lifecycle.

A comprehensive portfolio of design and supply chain services makes Avnet the go-to guide for innovators who set the pace for technological change. For nearly a century, Avnet has helped its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology.

“MikroElektronika recognizes that time can be a designer’s greatest nemesis,” said Alex Iuorio, senior vice president, supplier development, Avnet. “Their focus on developing devices that offer the performance and technical sophistication required for next-generation IoT devices, with simple, easy-to-use interfaces, will benefit not only Avnet’s core customers but also the growing community of budding entrepreneurs and makers here in the Americas.”

Avnet customers in the Americas will have access to MikroElektronika’s full line of development boards, compilers, click boards™ and software, including the Hexiwear IoT development kit.

Avnet history

Avnet’s headquarters are located in Phoenix, Arizona. The company was founded by Charles Avnet in 1921. During the second World War, they were selling antennas to the US army. For a brief time in the 60’s Avnet even owned a couple of record labels. Today they employ over 10,000 people over the world.

For more information about Avnet, visit their website.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika