CAN or Controlled Area Network was introduced by Bosch in the 80s. It’s a serial bus for communication of electrical components inside a vehicle. The click we have today, ATA6563 click, is a high-speed CAN transceiver.

ATA6563 click

ATA6563 click carries the ATA6563 high-speed CAN transceiver. The click is designed to run on a 5V power supply. Use the VIO SEL jumper for selecting the 3.3V or 5V logic level.

It communicates with the target microcontroller over UART interface, with additional functionality provided by the AN pin on the mikroBUS™ line.

The transceiver is designed for high-speed (up to 5 Mbps) CAN applications in the automotive industry, providing differential transmit and receive capability to (a microcontroller with) a CAN protocol controller.

CAN related click boards™

You might also want to check out some of our other CAN related click boards™:

CAN Isolator click – provides isolated CAN communication. It carries the ADM3053 signal and power isolated CAN transceiver with an integrated isolated DC-to-DC converter.

MCP2542 click – a click board™ with a Microchip CAN FD Transceiver with Wake-Up Pattern. The physical layer is compliant with CAN 2.0 and CAN with Flexible Data-Rate (CAN FD).

For more information about the click, visit the product page.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika

Products mentioned