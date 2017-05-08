We are pleased to announce that Arrow Electronics is our new global distributor. They specialize in distribution of electronic components and computing products. With distribution centers in more than 40 countries worldwide they are one of the leading providers in this field.

Our expanded production capabilities are going hand in hand with this addition. All the MikroElektronika products, including the widely adopted click boards™, are now available from Arrow Electronics. Considering they have 18,700 employees worldwide, you can be sure that once your order is placed, they will be ready for immediate shipping.

Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics was founded way back in 1935, in Manhattan. More than 80 years later they are one of the leading providers of electronic components in the world. Their headquarters are located in Centennial, Colorado.

For more information about Arrow Electronics visit their website.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika