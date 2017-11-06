We like to know that you are updated with all the newest information. The chase for quality continues.

The release of the ARM compilers version 6.0.0 has been moved from November 7 to November 21.

Changes were made to the optimizer and the command line, while the Software team was fixing known issues and adding support for NXP (Kinetis) M7 core. This produced more testing time than was initially anticipated.

Release highlights

Integrated Visual TFT – after PIC, dsPIC, PIC32, AVR, and FT90x compilers it’s time to merge our ARM compilers with the Visual TFT software.

280 new supported MCUs – this means that the ARM compilers will support 1141 microcontrollers in total.

For more information about the release of the ARM compilers version 6.0.0, see the Roadmap tab in the product page.

Yours sincerely,



