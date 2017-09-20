Our fantastic software team strikes again; we are updating the roadmap of our ARM compilers and announcing the release date of the new 6.0.0 version. Watch out for November.

What’s new and what progress has been made:

We’ve added nearly 300 new microcontrollers: 249 STMicroelectronics, 14 Texas Instruments, and 18 NXP Semiconductors (Kinetis).

All the hardware modules of the new supported MCUs have been completed and tested.

We’ve merged Visual TFT into the compiler’s IDE and started with the testing.

