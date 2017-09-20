Our fantastic software team strikes again; we are updating the roadmap of our ARM compilers and announcing the release date of the new 6.0.0 version. Watch out for November.
What’s new and what progress has been made:
- We’ve added nearly 300 new microcontrollers: 249 STMicroelectronics, 14 Texas Instruments, and 18 NXP Semiconductors (Kinetis).
- All the hardware modules of the new supported MCUs have been completed and tested.
- We’ve merged Visual TFT into the compiler’s IDE and started with the testing.
For more information see the ARM Compilers Roadmap page, or visit the mikroC, mikroBasic, mikroPascal product pages.