We wanted to keep you updated on everything that is going on with the release of the ARM compilers, version 5.1.0.

The release date has been moved from June 1 to Monday, June 5, to leave us time for some fine tuning.

To remind you, this release is all about the FreeRTOS. We have prepared video material to lead you through this new feature, and FreeROS template projects. So, stay tuned for the release.

For more information about the ARM compilers, see the Roadmap page.

