In the winter of 2011, a few days after Christmas, we released the first version (1.0.0) of the ARM compilers. With each new release, we got better. Six years later we are ready to release the version 6.0.0.

On November 7 you’ll get the new and improved version for mikroC, mikroBasic, and mikroPascal PRO for ARM. We bet you are wondering what the release highlights are. Read on and find out.

Integrated Visual TFT

After PIC, dsPIC, PIC32, AVR, and FT90x compilers it’s time to merge our ARM compilers with the Visual TFT software.

As you already know, this integrated version of the compiler allows you to work more efficiently. You can create functional and beautiful GUIs and the compiler will generate the code in the background – you focus on the design.

Compile, code, and design in one place. Switching from one environment to the other is really simple, just press F12.

280 new supported MCUs

This release brings more than 280 new supported MCUs. That brings the number to over a thousand MCUs, 1141 in total.

Visit our helpdesk and let us know what microcontroller you wish to see supported next.

For more information about the ARM compilers, visit the shop. Click on the RoadMap tab to see precisely what the new release will bring.

Stay patient for a few more weeks.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika

Products mentioned