Annual Easter discount

Some Easter customs are hard to explain. For example, why do we paint eggs, or hide them in the grass? It’s hard to tell. But not our annual Easter offer. Everything is clear about that.

We offer a 10% discount on every item in our shop, as a holiday gift to you all.

The offer lasts from Thursday, April 13, 12:00 CET, until Tuesday, April 18, 12:00 CET.

All the new click boards™

With the beginning of spring, click boards™ have been popping up in our shop like daisies from the grass. SPIRIT click with an ultra low-power RF module, Heart rate 4 click carrying a high-sensitivity pulse oximeter and heart-rate sensor, Earthquake click which carries D7S, the world’s smallest high-precision seismic sensor and many more.

Hop to our shop. You’ll have plenty of time to choose something that feels like a present.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika

Products mentioned