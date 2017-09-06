Our newest release is a 360º angle sensor, with 12-bit resolution. Angle 3 click will allow you to measure angular position with precision and speed.

Angle 3 click

Angle 3 click carries the AK7451, a magnetic rotational angle sensor. The click is designed to run on a 5V power supply. It communicates with the target microcontroller over SPI interface, with additional functionality provided by the INT pin on the mikroBUS™ line.

The click can be used for non-contact rotation angle measurement.

