70 LEDs bright as a sunny summer day. That is what you’ll find on our new click – 7×10 Y click.

We all have that problem where the word yellow automatically makes your brain start singing the Coldplay song of the same name. But look at it this way – with a good song in the back of your mind all your work will go easier. It’s like we are giving you a click and inspiration at the same time.

What are you going to find on this click board?

You’ll find two 7×5 dot LED displays that are driven by a pair of 8-bit serial-in, parallel-out shift registers, a Darlington Transistor array and a Johnson counter. The LED display has the ability to scroll the text across the screen, so you can scroll whole words or series of numbers.

Displays like these are perfect for small IoT applications and projects, like thermostats and clock alarms. You can also see them on a variety of everyday products – in vending machines, informational displays on train stations, on those circular displays at the stock market. LED displays are everywhere.

Perhaps you can use 7×10 Y click in a similar way our MikroE table tennis team did. To keep your scoreboard clear and shiny. It makes the whole game more fun.

