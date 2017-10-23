How deep is the ocean? Well, there are several opinions, the most accepted one is 10,994 meters deep. We are telling you this because our new click board has 70 LEDs in the color of an ocean storm – 7×10 B click.

Using LEDs to display information

With the 7×10 B click, you can display the most versatile set of symbols and characters in a 7×5 font resolution. It carries a matrix of 70 blue LEDs driven by a pair of 8-bit serial-in, parallel-out shift registers, a Darlington Transistor array and a Johnson counter. Also, the display will give you the ability to scroll the text across the screen.

By using our newest click, you’ll be able to give your applications new visual dimensions and eye-catching effects.

