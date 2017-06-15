Add wireless communication to different devices and projects with our 6LoWPAN T click. The 2.4GHz transceiver, for the ISM band (Industrial, Scientific, and Medical) is a great choice for IoT projects and home automation systems.

The low power consumption and data encryption are another reason to put this click at the top of your list.

6LoWPAN T click

LoWPAN T click carries the CC2520 2.4GHz RF transceiver. The click is designed to run on a 3.3V power supply. It communicates with the target microcontroller over SPI interface.

