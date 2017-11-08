The Python programmable industrial toolkit for IoT – 4zerobox – is now live on Kickstarter!

Let’s support this amazing project. Everyone at MikroElektronika is excited to see it in action, especially with all the click boards™ that come with it. Read about the project, and decide on your excitement level.

With the Kickstarter campaign successfully finished by December 11 (as they have stated in their release plan) production can start. That means you can have a final product on your desk by February 2018.

Like we mentioned in our previous news post, the 4zerobox is programmable in Python thanks to the Zerynth® SDK that enables Firmware OTA updates and ready-to-use connectivity modules for IoT cloud services like AWS and Google Cloud.

The 4boxzero project was started by a tech startup from Pisa, Italy, called TOI (Things On Internet).

Here is what the makers of the 4ZeroBox had to say:

“4zerobox is an easy to configure and easy to program modular hardware electronic unit: it is perfectly suited for data acquisition and processing from existing systems and is fully compatible with hundreds of standard sensors. You can digitalize existing industrial assets without installing a PLC!”

A developer who loves working in Python will now have a chance to program hardware devices and sensor networks in an easy and efficient way.

click boards™ join the team

Since the 4zerobox has two mikroBUS™ sockets it’s possible to add thousands of combinations of sensors, GSM modules, GPS modules, WiFi transceivers, and more.

Depending on which kit you pledge for, you can get the following click boards™:

Secure 3 click – carries the ATSHA204A, a cryptographic coprocessor with secure hardware-based key storage.

LoRa click – carries Microchip’s RN2483 fully certified LoRa Sub-GHz, 433/868 MHz European R&TTE Directive Assessed Radio Modem.

GSM 4 click – features the u-blox SARA-G3 series 2.5G GSM/GPRS cellular quad-band module.

GPS 4 click – carries the L70 compact GPS module from Quectel.

Weather click – carries BME280 integrated environmental unit from Bosch. It’s a sensor that detects humidity, pressure, and temperature, specifically designed for low current consumption and long-term stability.

Fun Kickstarter Facts

Kickstarter has 134,213 successfully funded projects so far. Launched in 2009, this is the world’s best crowdfunding platform.

Innovators from every corner of the planet have a chance to successfully get funding for their project.

For more information about the 4ZeroBox industrial toolkit visit their Kickstarter page. You can also visit the official page of the toolkit.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika

Products mentioned