4G LTE click

We offer two versions of this click board, one for the European market (4G LTE-E click) and one for the North America market (4G LTE-NA click).

Both click boards™ carry a cellular module from u-blox, the LARA-R2 series of LTE Cat 1. The module offers an integrated IP stack, and data rates of up to 10.3 Mb/s for download.

Other click boards™ with u-blox modules

GPS click carries the LEA-6S high-performance position engine. With low power consumption and the ability to track 16 satellites at once. It’s the perfect combination with 4G-LTE click, if you are building an application for asset tracking.

