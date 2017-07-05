You can say a lot with four characters – give information about the time, make a neat countdown, have your name written out. 4Dot-Matrix R click can do all of this in a bright red color.

4Dot-Matrix R click

4Dot-Matrix R click allows you to display 4 characters of 5×7 dot size. The click is designed to run on either 3.3V or 5V power supply. It communicates with the target microcontroller over I2C interface.

The click carries the SLO2016, a 4-Digit 5×7 Dot Matrix Alphanumeric intelligent display. The SLO2016 has many built-in functions that will save your time considerably: the integrated circuit contains memory, a 128 ASCII ROM decoder, multiplexing circuitry and drivers.

The character set consists of 128 special ASCII characters for English, German, Italian, Swedish, Danish, and Norwegian. So, you don’t need to build a character set yourself.

A dot-matrix display is one of those tings you see every day, but you don’t really notice. Waiting at the train station, or in the subway, or while you’re getting your favorite candy from the vending machine.

You can use the 4Dot-Matrix R click in any sort of project that requires a simple, bright LED display.

