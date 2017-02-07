We have a new amplifier click – 2x5W AMP click. It features the TDA7491LP 2×5-watt dual BTL class-D audio amplifier.

Since class-D amplifiers dissipate less heat than A and AB kinds they are very suitable for mobile phones, wireless or Bluetooth speakers, smart portable devices, etc.

Out of the three operating modes available (play, standby and mute), standby mode is the most power efficient one.

2x5W AMP click has two pairs of screw terminals for connecting passive speakers and a 3.5mm input jack, so you can connect it to your computer perhaps.

