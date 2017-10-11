How loud do you like your music? Use or new click board™ and you’ll be able to choose from 64 steps of loudness. 2x20W Amp click functions as a digital amplifier that carries the MAX9477 stereo Class D audio power amp from Maxim Integrated.

Class D amplifiers

This time you don’t need to compromise on the sound quality, like with all the other Class D amplifiers. Our new click has Class AB amp sound performance combined with the famous Class D efficiency.

So, if you were worried about your favorite song sounding bad, worry not. 2x20W Amp click will provide excellent sound quality. And just to mention, out of the 64 volume settings, full mute is the lowest – for all those times you need some peace and quiet.

The MAX9477 has a shutdown mode that substantially brings down the power consumption. This way your device will have longer battery life.

For more information about the click, visit the product page.

