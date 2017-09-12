Say what you need to say in bright green LEDs. We have a click board™ with 192 individually controlled LEDs – 16×12 G click.

LED matrix displays can be found on small devices like digital watches, temperature sensor applications, and home appliances. But they are also used for huge advertisement displays, like the ones on Times Square. The applications possibilities are endless. What are you going to use it for?

16×12 G click

16×12 G click carries a 16×12 LED display and the IS31FL3733 matrix driver. The click is designed to run on either 3.3V or 5V power supply. It communicates with the target microcontroller over I2C interface, and the following pins on the mikroBUS™ line: INT, RST, CS.

You can individually control each of the 192 LEDs, dim them or switch them on and off.

For more information about the 16×12 G click, see the product page.

