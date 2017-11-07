“Concentrate all your thoughts upon the work at hand. The Sun’s rays do not burn until brought to a focus” said Alexander Graham Bell. With the truth of this sentence in mind, everyone at MikroElektronika has been determined and focused, and we are proud to announce that we have released 100 click boards™ since the year began.

That means 100 unique and brand new click boards™ in the shop. Each one carrying a different functionality. Each one carefully crafted by our engineers.

Sensors, wireless transceivers, motor control, LED displays, amplifiers, isolators and more.

As you know we are on the road towards 500 click boards™ in our range, and a thousand after that. It’s safe to say we are marching in a steady rhythm.

Perhaps you’re wondering how many click boards™ we have in the shop right now. We don’t want to keep you wondering for too long.

We currently have 357 click boards™. Which one is your favorite?

Our click board™ manager Alex says that he’s favorite click board™ of 2017 is eINK click. The electronic ink display adapter comes with a high-contrast e-paper display, just like the one on your Kindle.

Thermostat click – the first click board™ of the year

Thermostat click was the first click board™ we released this year, on January 10. It carries the MAX7502 IC digital temperature sensor, that also provides an overtemperature alarm/interrupt/shutdown output, and an SN74LVC1G126 single bus buffer from Texas Instruments.

Eleven months later we reached the magical number of one hundred.

MCP16331 click – the 100th click board™ this year

MCP16331 click functions as a non-inverting buck-boost voltage regulator, a type of switching mode power supply topology that combines the principles of the Buck converter (step-down) and the Boost converter (step-up) in a single circuit.

This means that Qi Receiver click is the 101st click this year. Like 101 Dalmatians, we have 101 click boards™ in 2017.

You can take a look at our click per minute video about it:

If you like our video series, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

For more information about the mikroBUS™ standard see the official page.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika

Products mentioned